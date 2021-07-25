USA men’s water polo team rally back to defeat Japan 15-13 in opening match
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In impressive fashion, the USA men’s water polo team beat Japan in their opening match of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games.
USA took an early lead of 1-0 in the first quarter — then trailed for the next three.
Rallying back, Team USA beat Japan 15-13.
The captain of the men’s water polo team is 5-time Olympian and Hawaii’s own Jesse Smith.
Smith was inactive for the match against Japan, but will be back in the pool this week.
Team USA’s next match will be against South Africa on July 26 at 3:00 p.m. HST on CNBC.
