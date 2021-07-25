Taeyanna Adams places fourth in heat 1 for Team FSM in women’s 100m breaststroke

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In 6 competitive heats, the women’s 100m breaststroke took place on Sunday featuring Kona Aquatics’ Taeyanna Adams.

In Adams first Olympic games, she led the team out holding the Federated States of Micronesia flag at the Opening Ceremony.

The 19 year old swimmer competed for team FSM with a time of 1:25.36 in heat 1.

Placing 4th in her heat, Adams did not qualify for the semifinals as only 16 swimmers are able move on to the next round.

The women’s 100m breaststroke semifinals are set for July 26th.

