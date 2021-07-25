Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Taeyanna Adams places fourth in heat 1 for Team FSM in women’s 100m breaststroke

Women's 100m breaststroke
Women's 100m breaststroke(@nbcolympics)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 1:46 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In 6 competitive heats, the women’s 100m breaststroke took place on Sunday featuring Kona Aquatics’ Taeyanna Adams.

In Adams first Olympic games, she led the team out holding the Federated States of Micronesia flag at the Opening Ceremony.

The 19 year old swimmer competed for team FSM with a time of 1:25.36 in heat 1.

Placing 4th in her heat, Adams did not qualify for the semifinals as only 16 swimmers are able move on to the next round.

The women’s 100m breaststroke semifinals are set for July 26th.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents at 15 Craigside receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Hawaii reports 276 new COVID infections; two additional fatalities
Two women from Honolulu were the victims of a violent carjacking in San Francisco last week.
Oahu women who were victims of violent carjacking in San Francisco urge vigilance
Guests of the Modern Honolulu and Ilikai Hotel were caught off guard by the lack of daily room...
With hotels near full capacity, guests and employees want daily room cleaning back
Vaccinating Hawaii/FILE
Poll shows partisan divide over vaccinations, but some say it’s not that simple in Hawaii
Nelson Hagmoc appeared in court Friday.
Driver pleads no contest following hit-and-run crash that left woman dead

Latest News

USA Water Polo
USA men’s water polo team rally back to defeat Japan 15-13 in opening match
Bourne, Gibb sweep Italy in Olympic beach volleyball pool play
Hawaii’s Tri Bourne, Jake Gibb sweep Italy in Olympic beach volleyball pool play
This photo shows the United States' Jayson Tatum (10) and France's Rudy Gobert (27) during a...
US men’s basketball team loses to France 83-76, 25-game Olympic win streak ends
Anastasija Zolotic of the United States celebrates as she holds the American flag after winning...
Zolotic earns US its first gold in women’s taekwondo