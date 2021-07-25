Tributes
Hawaii’s Tri Bourne, Jake Gibb sweep Italy in Olympic beach volleyball pool play

Bourne, Gibb sweep Italy in Olympic beach volleyball pool play
Bourne, Gibb sweep Italy in Olympic beach volleyball pool play
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 1:13 PM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The pair of Hawaii’s Tri Bourne and four-time Olympian Jake Gibb downed Italy in their opening match of Olympic beach volleyball pool play in two-straight sets.

Bourne, an Oahu native, took the place of fellow local boy Taylor Crabb, after Crabb withdrew from the games after a positive COVID-19 test.

With just two full practices together before competing, Bourne and Gibb dominated on the sand, taking out Italy in two straight sets at Shiokaze Park in Tokyo.

Bourne finished the match with two aces, 21 attack points and five digs.

The pair is now set to meet Switzerland early Wednesday morning, with a replay of the action set to air on NBCSN at 10:00 p.m. HST.

