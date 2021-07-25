Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Hawaii’s Maeda and Weston-Webb compete in surfing’s Olympic debut

Tatiana Weston-Webb
Tatiana Weston-Webb(@wsl)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 7:27 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Hawaii-born athletes showcased their skills in surfing’s official Olympic debut on Saturday.

Surfing for Team Japan, Haleiwa’s Mahina Maeda competed in heat 2 — finishing in 4th with a score of 9.20.

Maeda is set to surf again tonight in round 2 at 8:00 p.m. HST.

Kauai’s Tatiana Weston-Webb represented Team Brazil in heat 4 placing 1st with a score of 11.33.

Weston-Webb will surf in round 3 on July 25 at 3:36 p.m. HST on NBC.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two women from Honolulu were the victims of a violent carjacking in San Francisco last week.
Oahu women who were victims of violent carjacking in San Francisco urge vigilance
Larry and Maya Millette
Husband named person of interest in disappearance of Radford alumna
Vaccine Image / Generic
Hawaii reports 233 new COVID infections; total number of cases surpasses 40,000
State: Hundreds of COVID cases in July were linked to unvaccinated Hawaii travelers
Nelson Hagmoc appeared in court Friday.
Driver pleads no contest following hit-and-run crash that left woman dead

Latest News

Chase Kalisz, of the United States, celebrates winning the final of the men's 400-meter...
Powerhouse US swim team shines with 6 medals, 1st US gold
Carissa Moore watch party
Carissa Moore’s ohana supports her from Hawaii, after placing first in Olympic opening round
United States' Bryson DeChambeau gestures as his ball goes left from the tee after his drive...
Positive COVID test knocks golfer Bryson DeChambeau out of Olympics
Hawaii natives John John Florence and Carissa Moore made their Olympic surfing debut on...
Hawaii’s John John Florence and Carissa Moore make Olympic surfing debut for Team USA