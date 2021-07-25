Hawaii’s Maeda and Weston-Webb compete in surfing’s Olympic debut

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Hawaii-born athletes showcased their skills in surfing’s official Olympic debut on Saturday.

Surfing for Team Japan, Haleiwa’s Mahina Maeda competed in heat 2 — finishing in 4th with a score of 9.20.

Maeda is set to surf again tonight in round 2 at 8:00 p.m. HST.

Kauai’s Tatiana Weston-Webb represented Team Brazil in heat 4 placing 1st with a score of 11.33.

Weston-Webb will surf in round 3 on July 25 at 3:36 p.m. HST on NBC.

