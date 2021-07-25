Hawaii’s John John Florence and Carissa Moore make Olympic surfing debut for Team USA

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii natives John John Florence and Carissa Moore made their Olympic surfing debut on Saturday in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Florence completed in heat four of the first round of the men’s shortboard competition.

John John finished the heat with a 8.37 in his Olympic debut.

Florence competed fiercely, but came in third place behind Ramzi Boukhiam from Morocco (10.23) and Owen Wright from Australia who took first place with a score of 10.40.

Moore, a graduate from Punahou, competed in heat one of the first round of the women’s shortboard competition.

Moore held a comfortable spot in first place for the majority of heat one and finished the heat in first with an impressive score of 11.74.

Moore competed alongside surfers from Portugal, Ecuador and Peru.

Florence’s third third place finish puts the North Shore native in the second round and is expected to compete again at 6:40pm HST today.

Carissa Moore will compete tomorrow in round three of the women’s shortboard competition.

