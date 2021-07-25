Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Hawaii’s John John Florence and Carissa Moore make Olympic surfing debut for Team USA

Hawaii natives John John Florence and Carissa Moore made their Olympic surfing debut on...
Hawaii natives John John Florence and Carissa Moore made their Olympic surfing debut on Saturday in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.(USA Surfing)
By Michelle McGinn
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:33 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii natives John John Florence and Carissa Moore made their Olympic surfing debut on Saturday in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Florence completed in heat four of the first round of the men’s shortboard competition.

John John finished the heat with a 8.37 in his Olympic debut.

Florence competed fiercely, but came in third place behind Ramzi Boukhiam from Morocco (10.23) and Owen Wright from Australia who took first place with a score of 10.40.

Moore, a graduate from Punahou, competed in heat one of the first round of the women’s shortboard competition.

Moore held a comfortable spot in first place for the majority of heat one and finished the heat in first with an impressive score of 11.74.

Moore competed alongside surfers from Portugal, Ecuador and Peru.

Florence’s third third place finish puts the North Shore native in the second round and is expected to compete again at 6:40pm HST today.

Carissa Moore will compete tomorrow in round three of the women’s shortboard competition.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two women from Honolulu were the victims of a violent carjacking in San Francisco last week.
Oahu women who were victims of violent carjacking in San Francisco urge vigilance
Larry and Maya Millette
Husband named person of interest in disappearance of Radford alumna
Vaccine Image / Generic
Hawaii reports 233 new COVID infections; total number of cases surpasses 40,000
State: Hundreds of COVID cases in July were linked to unvaccinated Hawaii travelers
Nelson Hagmoc appeared in court Friday.
Driver pleads no contest following hit-and-run crash that left woman dead

Latest News

Chase Kalisz, of the United States, celebrates winning the final of the men's 400-meter...
Powerhouse US swim team shines with 6 medals, 1st US gold
United States' Bryson DeChambeau gestures as his ball goes left from the tee after his drive...
Positive COVID test knocks golfer Bryson DeChambeau out of Olympics
USA Volleyball
Team USA men’s volleyball sweeps No. 4 ranked France in opening match
Simone Biles of the United States smiles as she trains for artistic gymnastics at Ariake...
Biles and Ledecky headline Day 2 of Olympic competition