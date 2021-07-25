Hawaii Island police charge men following multiple violent robberies, car theft

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County police charged two men in connection to multiple violent robberies in Keaau.

Authorities said 25-year-old Travis Demello-Oda of Hilo was charged with 10 counts, including first-degree robbery and third-degree assault following two separate incidents.

Police said Demello-Oda allegedly attacked and robbed two groups of people near Shipman Beach Trail on June 20 and July 14.

Officials said he stole a victim’s car in the July 14 incident.

HPD said that vehicle was later found by officers during a traffic stop. At the time, officials said 29-year-old Devin Saragosa-Taoy was driving the stolen vehicle.

Saragosa-Taoy was charged with two counts. His bail is set at $20,000.

Meanwhile, Demello-Oda’s bail was set at $30,000.

Both are due in court on Monday.

