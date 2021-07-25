Forecast: More rainfall, higher humidity on the horizon

Moderate to breezy trade winds are expected through the coming week, but the chance for rainfall and humidity levels will increase Sunday afternoon into Tuesday as tropical moisture from remnants of former Tropical Cyclone Guillermo move through the state. Brief downpours will be possible during this time, especially over windward and mauka areas.

By Tuesday afternoon, we should have a drier air mass start to move over the eastern half of the state, while moisture may continue to linger over the far western end. More typical trade wind conditions should return over the islands by Thursday.

The breezy trades will keep a small craft advisory up for the usual windier coastal waters around Maui County and the Big Island until 6 p.m. Monday. As far as surf, east shores will have the highest waves generated by the trade winds, but waves will be rough and choppy. Surf along south shores will decline as a small swell lowers, while north and west shores will be generally flat for the next several days.

