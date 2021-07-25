Driver flees on foot after allegedly causing crash that injured 4 people

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are seeking information leading to the arrest of a driver responsible for a violent crash in Waianae that sent four people to the hospital.

HPD says the crash happened just before midnight Saturday.

An unknown driver was speeding Honolulu-bound on Farrington Highway when they crossed the double solid yellow lines to turn into the parking of a 76 Gas Station.

In the vehicle was a 23-year-old woman from Waianae and a 17-year-old girl from Kaneohe.

During the ordeal, police said the vehicle was broadsided by a 21-year-old driver with three female passengers — two 16-year-old girls and one 17-year-old.

In all, four people were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police said the driver responsible fled the scene on foot and hasn’t yet been arrested.

Anyone with information should contact HPD’s Traffic Division at (808) 723-3413. This investigation is ongoing.

