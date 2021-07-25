Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Carissa Moore’s ohana supports her from Hawaii, after placing first in Olympic opening round

Carissa Moore watch party
Carissa Moore watch party(Hawaii News Now)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 7:29 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With this years Tokyo games being held without fans, Carissa Moore’s family and friends send love and support all the way from Hawaii.

Carissa’s mom, Carol Moore, put together a small watch-party to cheer her on as she competed in surfing’s Olympic debut on Saturday.

“COVID sometimes teaches you the things you should be the most grateful about and even though we can’t be there, we’re all still there with her, in heart, in spirit, in mana,” said Carol Moore. “To be together today were grateful for that even if it’s just with a small group.”

The Punahou graduate put on a show representing Team USA in heat 1 — finishing in 1st place with a total of 11.74 points.

Carissa’s husband, Luke Untermann, was also in attendance of the watch-party.

“I’m extremely excited, I’m definitely nervous. I never ever watch with anyone, like even my mom makes me nervous,” said Untermann. “So this is actually new to me, kind of watching her surf with other people around.”

With much more competition to go, Carol Moore said “You’ve made us proud and I know this is just the beginning of many more, but most of all we miss you and we love you and we’re looking forward to it.”

Carol knows that Carissa can feel the energy back home and says she will be surfing with Hawaii in her heart.

Watch as Moore competes in heat 3 on July 25 at 2:24 p.m. HST on NBC.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two women from Honolulu were the victims of a violent carjacking in San Francisco last week.
Oahu women who were victims of violent carjacking in San Francisco urge vigilance
Larry and Maya Millette
Husband named person of interest in disappearance of Radford alumna
Vaccine Image / Generic
Hawaii reports 233 new COVID infections; total number of cases surpasses 40,000
State: Hundreds of COVID cases in July were linked to unvaccinated Hawaii travelers
Nelson Hagmoc appeared in court Friday.
Driver pleads no contest following hit-and-run crash that left woman dead

Latest News

Chase Kalisz, of the United States, celebrates winning the final of the men's 400-meter...
Powerhouse US swim team shines with 6 medals, 1st US gold
Tatiana Weston-Webb
Hawaii’s Maeda and Weston-Webb compete in surfing’s Olympic debut
United States' Bryson DeChambeau gestures as his ball goes left from the tee after his drive...
Positive COVID test knocks golfer Bryson DeChambeau out of Olympics
Hawaii natives John John Florence and Carissa Moore made their Olympic surfing debut on...
Hawaii’s John John Florence and Carissa Moore make Olympic surfing debut for Team USA