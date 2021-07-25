Carissa Moore’s ohana supports her from Hawaii, after placing first in Olympic opening round

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With this years Tokyo games being held without fans, Carissa Moore’s family and friends send love and support all the way from Hawaii.

Carissa’s mom, Carol Moore, put together a small watch-party to cheer her on as she competed in surfing’s Olympic debut on Saturday.

“COVID sometimes teaches you the things you should be the most grateful about and even though we can’t be there, we’re all still there with her, in heart, in spirit, in mana,” said Carol Moore. “To be together today were grateful for that even if it’s just with a small group.”

The Punahou graduate put on a show representing Team USA in heat 1 — finishing in 1st place with a total of 11.74 points.

Carissa’s husband, Luke Untermann, was also in attendance of the watch-party.

“I’m extremely excited, I’m definitely nervous. I never ever watch with anyone, like even my mom makes me nervous,” said Untermann. “So this is actually new to me, kind of watching her surf with other people around.”

With much more competition to go, Carol Moore said “You’ve made us proud and I know this is just the beginning of many more, but most of all we miss you and we love you and we’re looking forward to it.”

Carol knows that Carissa can feel the energy back home and says she will be surfing with Hawaii in her heart.

Watch as Moore competes in heat 3 on July 25 at 2:24 p.m. HST on NBC.

