Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Winners of 2021 Transpac race named after days of sailing the Pacific

Pyewacket was the first to cross the finish line in this year’s Transpac.
Pyewacket was the first to cross the finish line in this year’s Transpac.(Doug Gifford | Doug Gifford)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:13 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After days of sailing the open sea, the first boat in the 2021 Transpacific Yacht Race arrived in Honolulu early Friday morning.

Officials named the crew aboard the Pyewacket as winners of the 51st Transpac competition.

The yacht crossed the finish line at Diamond Head just before 3 a.m. and docked at Aloha Tower.

It took the crew about five days and 17 hours to traverse the Pacific Ocean, having started their journey in California. The Pyewacket clocked in the second fastest monohull time in Transpac history.

For the boat’s owner and skipper, Roy Disney — the great nephew of the iconic Walt Disney — it was his 25th time crossing the pacific for the race. It was also his 4th time winning the Barn Door Trophy.

“I’m fortunate that I’m able to sail with a group very close friends, who are family to me,” said Disney.

“You’ll be surprised when push goes to shove, you find out who people are...well I want to be with these people. And so it’s an extra joy, to do it well and to do it with these group of friends.”

Boaters in the 51st Transpacific Yacht Race set sail to Hawaii

Hawaii boat, Hookolohe, arrived about seven hours after the Pyewacket — winning its division.

The boat led by skipper, Cecil Rossi, spent nine days, 22 hours and 39 minutes racing across the Pacific.

“It was a pretty good feeling, it was great seeing home,” said Travis Foster, a crew member on the Hookolohe. “I’ve seen it coming in on a plane but its a very different experience coming in after nine days on the ocean and not seeing anything.”

This was Foster’s first time competing in Transpac, sailing alongside his father and brother.

He said he’ll compete again next year as long as he can be on a boat as nice as the Hookolohe.

To celebrate the big win, they had steak and lobster for dinner on their last night.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Hawaii reports 243 new COVID cases, 3 additional fatalities; vaccination rate at 59.5%
Police responded to a barricade situation on Oahu's North Shore on Thursday.
Suspect who allegedly fired at police in custody following tense standoff in Pupukea
Larry and Maya Millette
Husband named person of interest in disappearance of Radford alumna
FILE
State: Delta variant, increased travel behind Hawaii’s recent surge in COVID infections
Vaccine Image / Generic
Hawaii reports 233 new COVID infections; total number of cases surpasses 40,000

Latest News

Vaccinating Hawaii/FILE
Poll shows partisan divide over vaccinations, but some say it’s not that simple in Hawaii
Two women from Honolulu were the victims of a violent carjacking in San Francisco last week.
Oahu women who were victims of violent carjacking in San Francisco urge vigilance
Sue Bird and Eddy Alvares, of the United States of America, carry their country's flag during...
On Saturday in Tokyo: Surfing makes its Olympic debut; USA men’s volleyball takes the court
Oahu women who were victims of violent carjacking in San Francisco urge vigilance
Oahu women who were victims of violent carjacking in San Francisco urge vigilance