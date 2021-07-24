Winners of 2021 Transpac race named after days of sailing the Pacific

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After days of sailing the open sea, the first boat in the 2021 Transpacific Yacht Race arrived in Honolulu early Friday morning.

Officials named the crew aboard the Pyewacket as winners of the 51st Transpac competition.

The yacht crossed the finish line at Diamond Head just before 3 a.m. and docked at Aloha Tower.

It took the crew about five days and 17 hours to traverse the Pacific Ocean, having started their journey in California. The Pyewacket clocked in the second fastest monohull time in Transpac history.

For the boat’s owner and skipper, Roy Disney — the great nephew of the iconic Walt Disney — it was his 25th time crossing the pacific for the race. It was also his 4th time winning the Barn Door Trophy.

“I’m fortunate that I’m able to sail with a group very close friends, who are family to me,” said Disney.

“You’ll be surprised when push goes to shove, you find out who people are...well I want to be with these people. And so it’s an extra joy, to do it well and to do it with these group of friends.”

Hawaii boat, Hookolohe, arrived about seven hours after the Pyewacket — winning its division.

The boat led by skipper, Cecil Rossi, spent nine days, 22 hours and 39 minutes racing across the Pacific.

“It was a pretty good feeling, it was great seeing home,” said Travis Foster, a crew member on the Hookolohe. “I’ve seen it coming in on a plane but its a very different experience coming in after nine days on the ocean and not seeing anything.”

This was Foster’s first time competing in Transpac, sailing alongside his father and brother.

He said he’ll compete again next year as long as he can be on a boat as nice as the Hookolohe.

To celebrate the big win, they had steak and lobster for dinner on their last night.

