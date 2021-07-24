Hospitality workers call on hotels to bring back their jobs

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waikiki hospitality workers held rallies Friday to call for several hotels to reinstate daily services and bring back more housekeeping jobs.

The rallies were held on the pool deck of the Modern Honolulu hotel and at the Ilikai.

Unite Here Local 5 said hotels are seeing up to 99% occupancy, but only 62% of its members have their jobs back.

The hotels did not provide an immediate response.

“We are fighting for the daily room cleanings to come back because the guests are suffering, workers are suffering and workers are staying home because of no daily service,” said Gemma Weinstien, president of the Unite Here Local 5 Union.

