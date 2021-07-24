Waialua’s Punahele Soriano puts undefeated MMA record on the line in Saturday’s UFC Fight Night

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Max Holloway and B.J. Penn are probably the first names that come to mind when you think of UFC fighters from the islands, however, Hawaii’s Punahele Soriano could become the next local boy to become a household name in the world of UFC.

This Saturday, the middleweight will be fighting against Brendan Allen in the headline preliminary matchup of UFC’s Fight Night in Las Vegas.

According to current odds, Soriano is considered to be the favorite to win the fight, although Allen will have a 3-inch height and 2.5-inch reach advantage.

The 28-year-old first made it to the scene when he appeared on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2019, claiming a UFC contract via a unanimous decision victory over Jamie Pickett.

Later that year, Soriano made his official debut in the UFC where the Kahuku grad knocked out opponent Oskar Piechota in the first round.

In January’s UFC on ABC card headlined by Waianae’s Holloway, it took Soriano just 4 minutes and 48 seconds to claim a TKO victory in his bout versus Dusko Todorovic.

Soriano stands undefeated with an 8-0 record in all career professional fights, recording either a KO/TKO or submission finish in seven of those contests.

The main event of the card will feature a bantamweight bout between the #2 ranked Cory Sandhagen and former two-time UFC champion T.J. Dillashaw.

This weekend’s fights from the UFC Apex will begin with the prelims at 10:00 am HST, followed by the main card starting at 1:00 pm HST.

All 11 matches will be televised live on ESPN.

