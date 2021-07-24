USA Men’s Volleyball sweeps No. 4 ranked France in opening match
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 12:24 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The USA men’s volleyball team swept France in their first match of pool play with scores of 25-18, 25-18, and 25-22.
Prior to the game, the Federation of International Volleyball ranked Team USA at No. 5 while France came in at No. 4.
Micah Christenson finished the game with 43 assists, 5 digs, and a hitting percentage of 1.00.
Moreover, Erik Shoji contributed 6 digs.
The USA men’s volleyball team has not won a gold medal since 2008.
Team USA’s next match will be against the Russian Olympic Committee — Team ROC beat Argentina in four sets in their first game.
Watch as Christenson and the Shoji brothers take on Team ROC on July 25 at 4:05 pm HST.
