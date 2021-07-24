USA Men’s Volleyball sweeps No. 4 ranked France in opening match

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The USA men’s volleyball team swept France in their first match of pool play with scores of 25-18, 25-18, and 25-22.

Prior to the game, the Federation of International Volleyball ranked Team USA at No. 5 while France came in at No. 4.

First match ✅ First win ✅ for the U.S. Men at the #TokyoOlympics!



Head Coach John Speraw and Outside Hitter Taylor Sander talk about the W after the match: https://t.co/RRBxcMz9CY pic.twitter.com/nXAO2SkgIE — USA Volleyball (@usavolleyball) July 24, 2021

Micah Christenson finished the game with 43 assists, 5 digs, and a hitting percentage of 1.00.

Moreover, Erik Shoji contributed 6 digs.

Our U.S. Men's Olympic Team opens with a 25-18, 25-18, 25-22 win over France. Taylor Sander led with 15 points, Matt Anderson had 13, and TJ DeFalco had 10. pic.twitter.com/XCuteCWxel — USA Volleyball (@usavolleyball) July 24, 2021

The USA men’s volleyball team has not won a gold medal since 2008.

Team USA’s next match will be against the Russian Olympic Committee — Team ROC beat Argentina in four sets in their first game.

Watch as Christenson and the Shoji brothers take on Team ROC on July 25 at 4:05 pm HST.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.