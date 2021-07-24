Staff member of Congressman Kahele tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the nation sees a resurgence in COVID cases, the office of Hawaii Congressman Kai Kahele confirmed that one of their staff members has tested positive for the virus.

The staff member was fully vaccinated.

Kahele’s office said they are following guidelines set by both the CDC and the Office of the Attending Physician.

His office did not specify if Kahele recently had contact with this person and said they will not release any other details.

Despite his staff member testing positive earlier this week, Kahele attended a ceremony in Washington D.C. on Friday to honor the 77th anniversary of Guam’s liberation.

77 years ago the liberation of Guam by the United States Marines ended three brutal years of colonial occupation by the Empire of Japan. This morning at the WWII memorial in Washington, D.C. I joined survivors, military leaders, dignitaries, and Guam Governor Leon Guerrero. 🇬🇺 pic.twitter.com/tl6UJVh41R — Kai Kahele (@kaikahele) July 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.