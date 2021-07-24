Tributes
On Saturday in Tokyo: Surfing makes its Olympic debut; USA men’s volleyball takes the court

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:58 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surfing is poised to make its Olympic debut Saturday, while Team USA will square off against France in men’s volleyball.

There are a number of Hawaii athletes competing in both sports.

Here’s what you won’t want to miss:

Team USA Men’s Volleyball

Team USA, including Hawaii players Erik and Kawika Shoji and Micah Christenson, will square off against France starting at 3 a.m. Hawaii time.

Watch on KHNL, online with a TV provider login, or on streaming apps (details below).

Team USA Men’s and Women’s Surfing (Rounds 1 & 2)

Surfing will make its Olympic debut Saturday, with some familiar names in the waves. Hawaii’s own Carissa Moore and John John Florence are competing for Team USA.

Meanwhile, Tatiana Weston-Web is representing Team Brazil and Mahina Maeda is on Team Japan.

Watch the competition live online starting at noon Hawaii time. Keep in mind, the surfing competition schedule is subject to wave conditions but will take place over four days.

Other highlights on KHNL:
  • From 4:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. Hawaii time, catch women’s basketball, women’s water polo, archery and cycling.
  • From 8:45 a.m. to noon Hawaii time, watch swimming, men’s beach volleyball and men’s gymnastics.
  • Primetime (starting at 2 p.m. Hawaii time), don’t miss women’s beach volleyball, men’s gymnastics, and men’s skateboarding.
How to watch the Olympics

