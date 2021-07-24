Oahu women who were victims of violent carjacking in San Francisco urge vigilance

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two women from Honolulu who were the victims of a violent carjacking in San Francisco last week are sharing their story to warn others to stay vigilant.

They were there on vacation but left beaten, robbed and so traumatized, they didn’t want to tell anyone what happened. One of them was almost run over by her own car.

The women, whom we are only describing as “Ai” and “BP” from Oahu, were just two days into their San Francisco vacation when they were attacked at the Bay Street Emeryville Shopping Mall last Monday afternoon.

They were about to return a pair of jeans, when two men jumped out of a passing car and grabbed BP.

“Immediately I was punched, kicked and stepped on,” said BP.

Another man forced Ai out of the driver’s seat of their rental car.

“I just kept screaming somebody help us someone help us I probably screamed that 20 times,” said Ai.

Ai managed to kick the suspect in the chest and ran for help, but the men dragged BP as she kicked and screamed.

“They pulled me from one side of the parking stall back to where my rental car was and I opened my eyes at that moment and I could see the bumper of the car as well as the tire of the car,” said BP.

With only one second to spare, BP kicked the car and moved out of the way.

“My head was almost run over. I could have died,” said BP.

The suspects drove off with their phones, Hawaii drivers licenses, credit cards and cash.

“It felt organized because they knew exactly what to do, each person had a job. I think in total, about at least $3,500 was taken from me in just two minutes,” said Ai.

BP suffered a black eye, bruises on her head and body and has a serious leg injury.

But the 27-year-olds are thankful they were able to get away and for the witnesses who filmed the attack and called police. They add the mall should do more to keep customers safe.

“Especially since we heard a similar situation happened at the mall the week prior,” said Ai. " Something we can’t ever take back is our sense of security.”

“It’s going to be hard for us to be anywhere in public,” said BP.

Emeryville police were able to quickly locate their car thanks to the “Find My iPhone” app tracker, but there was no sign of the suspects.

After what happened to them, the women say never take your safety for granted and always be alert.

“If it wasn’t us, it would’ve been someone else,” said Ai.

