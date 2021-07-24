Maui couple overcomes incredible odds to get married during pandemic

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kevin and Emily Cadorna have been happily married for four months now.

This past year has been challenging.

The couple overcame tremendous odds and got married during the pandemic. They said getting around the COVID restrictions was the easy part.

A year ago, Kevin was perfectly healthy and strong.

Last August, he was lifting up his moped when he suddenly felt excruciating pain in his back, so Emily rushed him to the emergency room.

“You could just see it in his face, he was in so much pain. I told them, ‘Alright, I’m going to park the car and I’ll be right back.’ And they said, ‘No you’re not.’ So, I said, ‘What?’ And they said, ‘Yeah, with COVID, no one is allowed in the hospital,’” said Emily.

“I was floored. Not only did this just happen, but now I have to leave him alone by himself to go in there. But I had no choice. They told me to just go home and wait for the phone call.”

Kevin slowly got worse.

He had nerve damage to his spine and became wheelchair bound. He developed blood clots, suffered from a stroke, and eventually ended up in a coma.

Doctors told Emily he may never wake up.

“While he was in the hospital, I would just FaceTime with him every day even though he wasn’t awake. I would just talk to him, let him know I’m there, we love him, we’re not giving up. Every day, every day, every day until one day he woke up,” Emily said.

Kevin was eventually admitted to Hale Makua, a skilled nursing facility in Kahului. That’s where he started to get better and when the couple decided to get married.

Hale Makua held a special social-distanced wedding ceremony for them back in March.

“I still don’t believe why she married me in a wheelchair,” Kevin said.

Now Kevin is back home with his bride as they begin this new chapter in their lives.

“We’ve been very, very blessed,” said Emily.

