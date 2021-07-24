LIST: Here’s how to follow Hawaii’s Olympic athletes on social media

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Tokyo Olympics are finally here!

Hawaii has 15 local athletes competing in the games — 11 of which are set to represent Team USA.

Follow the competitors on different social media platforms for behind the scenes content throughout the Games.

Men’s Volleyball | Team USA

Micah Christenson

Erik Shoji

Kawika Shoji

On the men’s volleyball team, there are three Hawaii-born athletes competing in the Tokyo games.

Christenson and the Shoji brothers played side-by-side in the 2016 Rio Olympics, winning a bronze medal.

Surfing | Team USA

John John Florence

Carissa Moore

Surfing is making its long-awaited Olympic debut in Tokyo with two Hawaii natives representing Team USA.

Florence was the 2021 Billabong Pipe Masters Champion along with Moore who previously won 4 World Surf League World Championships.

Skateboarding | Team USA

Jordyn Barratt

Heimana Reynolds

Team USA has two local athletes competing in skateboarding as the sport also makes its Olympic debut.

Barratt won the 2018 Vans Park Women’s Series in Sweden and Reynolds is currently ranked as the No. 1 skateboarder in the world.

Beach Volleyball | Team USA

Tri Bourne

The newest member of the USA beach volleyball team is Honolulu’s Tri Bourne, taking the place of Taylor Crabb, who recently tested positive for COVID-19 in Tokyo.

Bourne has documented his whirlwind experience on social media since arriving in Tokyo.

This will be Bourne’s first Olympic Games.

Karate | Team USA

Sakura Kokumai

Karate will also be making its Olympic debut in Tokyo.

Kokumai, a Honolulu native, won a gold medal at the 2019 Pan American Games.

Water Polo | Team USA

Jesse Smith

Smith is a five-time Olympian and a four-time gold medalist at the Pan American Games.

The Kailua-born water polo player won a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Rugby | Team USA

Martin Iosefo

Iosefo previously attended the 2016 Rio Olympics with Team USA as a reserve.

The Leilehua alum also participated in two Rugby World Cups.

Basketball | Team Japan

Hugh Hogland

Graduating from ‘Iolani in 2017, the former Gatorade state player of the year currently plays professional basketball in Japan.

Hogland is the youngest player to represent Japan in basketball.

Surfing | Team Japan

Mahina Maeda

A former Kahuku graduate, Maeda is a two-time ISA Junior World champion competing for Team Japan as surfing debuts in the Olympics.

Maeda is only the second woman ever to tow-surf Nazare Beach in Portugal.

Surfing | Team Brazil

Tatiana Weston-Webb

Born in Kauai, Weston-Webb starting surfing at 8 years old.

The professional surfer is currently ranked No. 4 in the World Surf Women’s League with hopes of a gold medal in surfing’s Olympic debut.

