Hilo astronomy center reopens after being shut down due to the pandemic

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After being closed for more than a year due to the pandemic, the Imiloa Astronomy Center in Hilo is reopening.

The Hawaii Island attraction located in the University of Hawaii at Hilo will open it doors to the public on Saturday.

Keiki and adults can learn about space, Hawaiian navigation and the history of Mauna Kea at Imiloa’s planetarium and through multiple hands-on activities and interactive exhibits.

The astronomy center will only be open on weekends due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Guests will be able to explore the exhibits for 2-hour time blocks. A total of three separate blocks will be available each day with no more than 40 people inside at a time.

Officials said masks are required to be worn indoors at all times.

Reservations are required.

