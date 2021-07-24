Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Hilo astronomy center reopens after being shut down due to the pandemic

Ohana explored the Imiloa center’s interactive Hawaiian culture and history, and astronomy...
Ohana explored the Imiloa center’s interactive Hawaiian culture and history, and astronomy displays.(University of Hawaii)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:35 PM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After being closed for more than a year due to the pandemic, the Imiloa Astronomy Center in Hilo is reopening.

The Hawaii Island attraction located in the University of Hawaii at Hilo will open it doors to the public on Saturday.

Keiki and adults can learn about space, Hawaiian navigation and the history of Mauna Kea at Imiloa’s planetarium and through multiple hands-on activities and interactive exhibits.

The astronomy center will only be open on weekends due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Guests will be able to explore the exhibits for 2-hour time blocks. A total of three separate blocks will be available each day with no more than 40 people inside at a time.

Officials said masks are required to be worn indoors at all times.

Reservations are required.

For more information or to get tickets, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Hawaii reports 243 new COVID cases, 3 additional fatalities; vaccination rate at 59.5%
Police responded to a barricade situation on Oahu's North Shore on Thursday.
Suspect who allegedly fired at police in custody following tense standoff in Pupukea
Larry and Maya Millette
Husband named person of interest in disappearance of Radford alumna
FILE
State: Delta variant, increased travel behind Hawaii’s recent surge in COVID infections
FILE
DOE releases list of schools offering distance learning this fall, but big concerns remain

Latest News

Two women from Honolulu were the victims of a violent carjacking in San Francisco last week.
Oahu women who were victims of violent carjacking in San Francisco urge vigilance
There were no lines at the Queen's Blaisdell Vaccination Clinic. The people who did go were in...
Vaccination sites mostly empty as COVID infections surge in Hawaii
Oahu women who were victims of violent carjacking in San Francisco urge vigilance
Oahu women who were victims of violent carjacking in San Francisco urge vigilance
Vaccination sites mostly empty as COVID infections surge in Hawaii
Vaccination sites mostly empty as COVID infections surge in Hawaii
Sue Bird and Eddy Alvares, of the United States of America, carry their country's flag during...
On Saturday in Tokyo: Surfing makes its Olympic debut; USA men’s volleyball takes the court