Hawaii’s Punahele Soriano sufferes first loss at UFC Fight Night

Kahuku alumni Punahele Soriano falls shorts at UFC on ESPN 27.
Kahuku alumni Punahele Soriano falls shorts at UFC on ESPN 27.(Rodney James Edgar/Cageside Press)
By Michelle McGinn
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 1:38 PM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kahuku alumni Punahele Soriano falls shorts at UFC on ESPN 27.

Soriano recieves his first MMA career loss against Brendan Allen at UFC on ESPN 27 in Las Vegas at the Apex.

In Soriano’s first bout in the UFC that went beyond the first round, the judges scored the middleweight fight 30-27, 30-27, 30-27.

Previously, on January 16, 2021, Punahele defeated Dusko Todorovic at Fight Island in a first round TKO.

Punahele Soriano drops to 8-1.

This fight was the final fight in the preliminary card — the main card features a main event fight between bantamweights Cory Sandhagen and TJ Dillashaw.

