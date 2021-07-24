Tributes
Hawaii reports 258 new COVID infections; no additional fatalities; 59.6% fully vaccinated

Residents at 15 Craigside receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Residents at 15 Craigside receive the COVID-19 vaccine.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 11:56 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii saw 258 new COVID cases Saturday amid an ongoing surge of infections that’s causing growing concern among state health officials.

Meanwhile, there were no additional fatalities reported Saturday.

The death toll from the virus in the islands stands at 527.

[Looking for a COVID vaccine? For details on where to go for the free shot, click here.]

Of the new cases Saturday, 149 were on Oahu, 44 in Hawaii County, 39 on Maui, two on Lanai and eight on Kauai. There were also 16 residents diagnosed out-of-state.

The total number of cases in Hawaii since the start of the pandemic is 40,383.

Over the last 14 days, the state Health Department said there have been 1,777 new cases statewide.

So far, DOH reports 59.6% of residents are fully vaccinated.

Here’s daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

