Driver pleads no contest following hit-and-run crash that left woman dead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The driver of a deadly hit-and-run crash in Makakilo nearly two years ago pleaded no contest in circuit court on Friday.

Police said the incident happened in November 2019 when Nelson Hagmoc struck a woman with his black utility van and drove off.

Authorities said Puanani Borreta was crossing Makakilo Drive, south of Palailai Street, when she was hit. The 39-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

Officials said she was not in a marked crosswalk.

Hagmoc could face 10 years in prison following the crash.

His sentencing is scheduled for October.

