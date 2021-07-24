Tributes
Driver pleads no contest following hit-and-run crash that left woman dead

Nelson Hagmoc appeared in court Friday.
Nelson Hagmoc appeared in court Friday.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:13 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The driver of a deadly hit-and-run crash in Makakilo nearly two years ago pleaded no contest in circuit court on Friday.

Police said the incident happened in November 2019 when Nelson Hagmoc struck a woman with his black utility van and drove off.

Authorities said Puanani Borreta was crossing Makakilo Drive, south of Palailai Street, when she was hit. The 39-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

Officials said she was not in a marked crosswalk.

Hagmoc could face 10 years in prison following the crash.

His sentencing is scheduled for October.

