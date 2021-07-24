California visitor dies after falling 20 feet from cliff into waters off Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are investigating the death of a California visitor who died after falling off a cliff into waters off east Maui.

Officials said the incident happened on Thursday at around 4:45 p.m. at Wainapanapa State Park.

Police, medics and fire officials responded to scene after receiving reports that a 33-year-old man fell into the ocean and was unresponsive.

Authorities said the man was standing on the cliff area when he fell approximately 20 feet into the ocean.

Officials said they were unable to immediately retrieve the victim due to high surf and strong currents. Rescuers said they lost visuals of the man as he continued to be pulled out to sea and below the surface.

After more than an hour of searching, fire personnel said they were able to locate the man about 30 feet underwater.

Once on shore, paramedics determined the man was deceased and did not provide life-saving measures.

Following preliminary investigation, officials said there were no signs of foul play. An autopsy has been scheduled.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

This story may be updated.

