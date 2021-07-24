Tributes
Amid spike in cases, UH mandates COVID testing for unvaccinated students

University of Hawaii at Manoa/FILE
University of Hawaii at Manoa/FILE(University of Hawaii (custom credit) | University of Hawaii)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 8:43 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the midst of spiking COVID case counts, the University of Hawaii said it is modifying plans for the upcoming fall semester.

Officials said that while a student vaccination requirement remains in place, those who are unvaccinated — due to medical and religious exemptions — will have to undergo mandatory weekly COVID tests.

The university said that unvaccinated students may be ineligible for some employment opportunities and may be prohibited from attending certain educational activities, such as clinical and field work.

Because of these restrictions, UH warned that unvaccinated students may be unable to meet certain educational requirements.

Meanwhile, the university has extended a telework leave option for staff. Leaders had previously announced all employees would be required to report to campus on August 3.

UH’s fall semester begins on August 23.

