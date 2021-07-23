Tributes
With students returning to the classroom, DOH to publish new guidance amid case uptick

By Samie Solina
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:29 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With students returning to school in August, many are concerned over health and safety protocols at schools — especially as the state sees a surge in cases.

Brooks Baehr, a state Department of Health spokesperson, said that 27% of the state’s 243 cases reported Thursday were those under the age of 18.

“Unfortunately, we see that unvaccinated adults are still infecting children who are not eligible to be vaccinated,” Baehr said.

Currently, officials are working on updates for school guidelines.

“The four major components of the guidance will involve getting vaccinated, staying home if you have any symptoms or are feeling ill, mask-wearing and washing hands,” Baehr said.

The Health Department said new guidance will be published soon and surveillance testing will be implemented.

One school that has been testing staff weekly is Kamaile Academy in Waianae. They plan on testing students this year.

“Our hopes are that we can engage as many students as possible in the testing program,” said Principal Paul Kepka. “It’ll be voluntary. But the more students we test, the safer our school is going to be.

DOH did not elaborate on any potential major changes to the guidance from May but said the team is working day and night to update the rules.

Health officials said the best protection against the virus is the vaccine.

“Our kids are going back to school on Aug. 3,” said Baehr. “We can help protect those youngsters who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated by getting ourselves vaccinated.”

