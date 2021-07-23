Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

US to buy 200M more doses of Pfizer vaccine

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:33 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — The federal government is buying 200 million more doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to prepare for future needs, such as boosters and shots for kids under 12.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the Biden administration wants to have “maximum flexibility” to address changing conditions, and it’s “going to prepare for every contingency.”

The additional doses will be delivered between this fall and spring of next year.

It’s unclear whether booster shots will be needed for fully vaccinated people, but breakthrough infections attributed to the rapidly spreading delta variant have sparked a discussion. Most new coronavirus cases in vaccinated people have been mild or asymptomatic.

Likewise, it is still unclear if coronavirus vaccines will be approved for younger children.

__

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— AP poll: Most unvaccinated unlikely to get shots

— European agency clears Moderna vaccine for children 12-17

— Tokyo Olympics are arriving at last, after a yearlong delay

— In Canada and Zimbabwe, paths to vaccination diverge

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Hawaii reports 243 new COVID cases, 3 additional fatalities; vaccination rate at 59.5%
Police responded to a barricade situation on Oahu's North Shore on Thursday.
Suspect who allegedly fired at police in custody following tense standoff in Pupukea
Larry and Maya Millette
Husband named person of interest in disappearance of Radford alumna
HNN File
In worrisome trend, overwhelmed hospitals are diverting ambulances to other facilities more often
FILE
DOE releases list of schools offering distance learning this fall, but big concerns remain

Latest News

Conversion Therapy Controversy
Conversion Therapy Controversy
Kakaako developer breaks ground on Whole Foods project
Kakaako developer breaks ground on Whole Foods project
Interview: Martha Redbone, Indigenous Recording Artists
Interview: Martha Redbone, Indigenous Recording Artists
Oahu anglers call for change to DLNR biennial fishing ban
Oahu anglers call for change to DLNR biennial fishing ban
State moves up plans to fix stretch of Kamehameha Highway facing erosion threat
State moves up plans to fix stretch of Kamehameha Highway facing erosion threat