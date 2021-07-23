Tributes
Warning signs posted after aggressive sharks spotted off Kailua Boat Ramp

(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:11 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Warning signs have been posted after aggressive sharks were spotted off Kailua Boat Ramp on Friday morning.

Officials said they received reports of sharks roughly 60 yards from shore.

Lifeguards have searched the area, but have not spotted the sharks yet.

Officials will be monitoring the area over the next few hours and will reassess.

This story will be updated.

