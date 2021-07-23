Tributes
Talk radio host with COVID regrets vaccine hesitancy

According to his brother, Phil Valentine is in a critical care unit on supplemental oxygen, but not on a ventilator.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:47 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A conservative talk radio host from Tennessee who had been a vaccine skeptic until he was hospitalized from COVID-19 now says his listeners should get vaccinated.

Phil Valentine’s brother, Mark Valentine, spoke at length on WWTN-FM in Nashville on Thursday about his brother’s condition.

Mark Valentine says his brother is in a critical care unit on supplemental oxygen, but not on a ventilator.

Phil Valentine has had an afternoon talk radio show on the station for years.

He previously advised listeners to get vaccinated only if they thought they would likely die from COVID-19.

Mark Valentine says his brother now regrets not being an advocate for vaccination.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

FILE
Hawaii reports 243 new COVID cases, 3 additional fatalities; vaccination rate at 59.5%
Police responded to a barricade situation on Oahu's North Shore on Thursday.
Suspect who allegedly fired at police in custody following tense standoff in Pupukea
Larry and Maya Millette
Husband named person of interest in disappearance of Radford alumna
HNN File
In worrisome trend, overwhelmed hospitals are diverting ambulances to other facilities more often
FILE
DOE releases list of schools offering distance learning this fall, but big concerns remain

Latest News

