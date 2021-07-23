Tributes
Open House: 4BD home with panoramic ocean views and beautiful, large home waiting to be personalized

By HNN Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.

First up, with panoramic ocean views, a cantilever lanai and view of Diamond Head mountain, 15 Hanapepe Place in Honolulu is an oceanfront paradise. It has 4 bedrooms, 4 ½ bathrooms, a den, a study, a low-maintenance yard and an ‘ohana unit. If you love the outdoors, this is the home for you; it’s surrounded by hiking trails, parks, beaches and whale watching spots.

4836 Analii Street is located in the desirable Waialae Iki area. It boasts 16,500 square feet and is situated on a huge, open lot. The home is in need of personal touches, but its location and size make it the perfect opportunity to personalize your dream home. It is around the corner from Waialae Iki park, where you and your loved ones can play soccer, baseball, tennis and more.

So if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or if you’re interested in refinancing your current home get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank.

