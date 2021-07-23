Officers patrol Chinatown on foot in an effort to reduce crime, homelessness

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Chinatown at night is usually a place that most people avoid. The Honolulu Police Department’s latest initiative to hit the streets on foot is trying to change that.

Officers walk through Chinatown in six-hour shifts, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in a program that began a week ago.

Officer J.D. Baba and his partner have the night beat, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

“Just being able to help out this area of Chinatown, show a little more police presence and letting patrons that come over here feel a lot safer is kind of a personal thing for me,” said Baba.

That’s because he feels like he’s patrolling his own neighborhood — one that sees a mix of trendy new bars and restaurants, along with a homeless population.

“When I’m off-duty I usually come to these bas over here, and restaurants, and eat as well,” he said. “So this is me doing, kind of like, my part to make this place a little bit safer for everybody.”

The city is spending $2 million on overtime pay to compensate officers who sign up for the extra duty.

Chu Lan Schubert-Kwock of the Chinatown Community and Business Association is among the Chinatown residents who’ve been demanding these foot patrols for years.

Schubert-Kwock said it’s hard to tell yet whether the program is working.

“But I can see that they’re talking to people that are not supposed to be on our sidewalks, people who are smoking crack on our sidewalks and dealing. So there’s been several arrests so far,” he said.

Baba said being on foot helps in making those arrests.

He said there were some arrests Wednesday night at Smith-Beretania Park, which has been popular with drug dealers. On Thursday night, the park was completely empty.

“With a car we’re a lot more noticeable. On foot, we’re not as noticeable. So it’s a lot easier for us to catch those guys and get those kinds of arrests,” he said.

Some Chinatown residents said the homeless population has only gotten worse with the pandemic. Officers said their goal is to get more of them into shelters.

“We encounter maybe about, in one night, maybe 10 to 15 guys,” said Baba. “If I can get one of them to go, to me that’s a success.”

The program is scheduled to continue through the end of the year.

