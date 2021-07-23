Tributes
Navy baseball hires former UH skipper Mike Trapasso as pitching coach

By Colt Almodova
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:40 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Hawaii baseball head coach Mike Trapasso has found a new home in Annapolis, Maryland.

In a press release published today, Navy baseball head coach Paul Kostacopoulos announced that the Midshipmen have hired Trapasso as the team’s new pitching coach.

“It is truly an honor to have an opportunity to work with these student athletes,” Trapasso said. “I look forward to doing all I can to support Coach Kostacopoulos and the Midshipmen.”

Trapasso will take over in the bullpen for Bobby Applegate who was hired as Colorado State’s head coach in June.

During his 20 seasons with the ‘Bows, Trapasso compiled a 536-531 record and made two NCAA Regional appearances in 2006 and 2010.

Trapasso also coached 43 BaseBows that were selected in the MLB Draft, including Brewers’ Kolten Wong and Diamondbacks’ Josh Rojas.

“I’m not sure we could have found a better coach to come aboard with us,” Kostacopoulos said. “He is one of the most respected pitching coaches in all of college baseball. Mike is a genuine person who loves the game of baseball, I feel fortunate to have him.”

At the conclusion of last season, UH Athletic Director David Matlin announced that Trapasso would not be returning to the program after the ‘Bows finished with a 24-26 record.

In June, Matlin named longtime San Diego head coach Rich Hill as the new Hawaii skipper.Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

