Maui’s San Agustin claims 2021 AAU Taekwondo National Championship in Las Vegas

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jerico San Agustin becomes the first Taekwondo competitor from Maui to win a national championship in the Black Belt Senior Olympic sparring division.

Kiffmann’s Maui Elite Taekwondo Center sent 10 athletes to the MGM Grand in Las Vegas to compete in the 2021 AAU Taekwondo National Championships.

The Maui High School graduate secured the national championship winning four straight matches.

“It was really special to me, I’m one of few, if not like really few to come from Hawaii, particularly in Maui,” San Agustin told Hawaii News Now sports reporter Kyle Chinen. “I was just really proud of myself and I just really wanted to represent Hawaii.”

San Agustin wasn’t the only competitor to represent Kiffmann’s Maui Elite — Jozea Sanchez and Kristina Duarte won silver medals in the advanced division, Baba Sanchez claimed a bronze medal in the intermediate division, and Isaiah Perreira won silver in the novice division.

San Agustin says bringing along some of the younger students and having them watch inspired him compete at the highest level.

The national championship holds a special place in his heart saying the tournament is like “My last hurrah, my last fights and just doing that on this type of level and this type of competition is like the final scene of a movie.”

Next for San Agustin is college on the mainland in the Fall.

