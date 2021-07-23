Amid shortage of new and used cars, many dealerships on Maui are sitting empty

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - The drastic shortage of new and used cars and trucks isn’t just affecting tourists.

On Maui, many car dealerships are nearly empty.

“We used to have a complete parking lot full of cars, brand new, top-of-the-line cars, and now as you can see it’s completely almost empty,” said James Musser, who works across the street from the Honda dealership in Kahului.

KarMART Maui assistant sales manager, Kyle Cambra, says several things are causing a worldwide car shortage.

“There’s a new car chip shortage,” he said.

There is a big backlog in manufacturing computer chips, which are essential to modern vehicles.

“It’s kind of like the brain of the vehicle pretty much,” said Cambra.

And with rental cars in short supply, residents are now purchasing vehicles in bulk to rent to visitors through the Turo app.

“They can’t build enough vehicles to replenish the lots because everyone is trying to get vehicles right now,” Cambra said.

Cambra has been a car salesman for the past decade and joined KarMART last month — because despite the global car shortage, KarMART is expanding.

“Our owners predicted this somewhere around January,” he said. “They had already reached out to multiple auctions and purchased beforehand and now we’re about to be sitting on 500 to 600 cars.”

