Man accused of stabbing wife to death in Waianae pleads not guilty

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A murder suspect accused of stabbing his wife to death pleaded not guilty in court Thursday morning.

Officials said 41-year-old Kevin Manners allegedly stabbed his 39-year-old wife, Arlene Manners, at their Waianae home on June 30.

Authorities said the fatal stabbing happened during an argument at their home on Hakimo Road.

Police said their two teenage daughters were in the house when the incident happened.

A judge denied Manners’ request to reduce his bail, which is set at $1 million.

Manners remains behind bars with his trial scheduled to begin in September.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.