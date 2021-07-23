Live male skunk captured at Honolulu Harbor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Department of Agriculture officials captured a live skunk at Honolulu Harbor Wednesday morning.

They were first notified by a ship’s terminal supervisor on Tuesday that the animal was seen on the deck of a container ship that arrived from San Diego a day prior.

Inspectors checked out the area and were initially unable to find it. They set traps overnight and by Wednesday morning, a skunk had been captured.

Officials said it was a male skunk and they ran a test for rabies, which was sent to the mainland. The results are expected in a few days.

Other skunks were also caught at Honolulu’s Pier 1 in January of this year and December 2018. Two were also captured on Maui in recent years.

Skunks are prohibited in the islands and are only allowed by permit for research and exhibition in a municipal zoo.

If you see an invasive animal, you’re urged to call the state’s Pest Hotline at 643-PEST (7378).

