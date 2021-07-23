Tributes
Kamehameha Highway in Pupukea shut down as police respond to reports of armed man

Honolulu Police (Generic Image)(HNN File)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:33 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A large police presence has responded to a Pupukea home, where police have confirmed there is an armed man inside.

Police have closed Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Kahae and Pukea roads.

It was not immediately know if the man has fired any shots.

The incident started about 2:20 p.m.

This story will be updated.

