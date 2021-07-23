Husband named person of interest in disappearance of Radford alumna

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After months of investigation, police in California have named the husband of a Radford High School alumna as a person of interest in her disappearance.

Chula Vista Police Department confirmed Larry Millette is a person of interest in the disappearance of his wife, May “Maya” Millette.

She was last seen at her home in San Diego on Jan. 7.

Family members said she was a senior at Radford High School when she met her husband in 1999. They got married on Oahu, moved to San Diego and had three children.

In May, officials said police served Larry Millete with a gun violence restraining order, resulting in the seizure of roughly 20 of his firearms — including many that were illegal.

Millette appeared in court for a hearing relating to the order Thursday in which he was named a person of interest in his missing wife’s case.

Police ask anyone with information in the disappearance of Maya Millette to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

