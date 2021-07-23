Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

‘Howzit’, Former KGMB sports anchor Neil Everett signs new contract with ESPN

Neil Everett is staying with the worldwide leader in sports — ESPN announced today that they...
Neil Everett is staying with the worldwide leader in sports — ESPN announced today that they have re-signed former KGMB and KHNL sports director to a new contract.(ESPN)
By Colt Almodova
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:22 PM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Neil Everett is staying with the worldwide leader in sports — ESPN announced today that they have re-signed former KGMB and KHNL sports director to a new contract.

Everett will continue to host the 7:00 pm HST Los Angeles edition of ESPN’s flagship show SportsCenter along with contributing to the 5:00 pm HST broadcast based out of Connecticut.

According to the press release, Everett “will contribute to other digital productions” from the network’s Los Angeles studios in addition to his SportsCenter duties.

Before his “Howzit” and “Quack!” catchphrases made national airwaves, Everett worked in Hawaii for 15 years before joining ESPN in 2000.

While in the islands, the Spokane, Washington native and University of Oregon graduate served as an assistant athletic director at Hawaii Pacific until he transitioned to his local sports broadcasting career.

Everett joins fellow Los Angeles co-hosts Stan Verrett and Ashley Brewer to resign with ESPN this year.

The terms of Everett’s contract has not been released.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii's Safe Travels program
Ige warns of action after posts surface of visitor ‘intentionally cheating’ Safe Travels program
Dr. Rudy Puana, right, stands with ex-Police Chief Louis Kealoha.
Prosecutors: To win a bet, Katherine Kealoha once put a line of cocaine on her husband’s HPD desk
Multiple lanes of the H-1 were shut down as a woman was running away from police.
Woman runs on freeway during morning commute to evade police
HNN File Image
Experts: COVID now spreading more quickly among Hawaii’s unvaccinated
HNN File
In worrisome trend, overwhelmed hospitals are diverting ambulances to other facilities more often

Latest News

Jerico San Agustin wins the gold in Las Vegas.
Maui’s San Agustin claims 2021 AAU Taekwondo National Championship in Las Vegas
Coach Dave Shoji and his wife, Mary Shoji, talk to Stephanie Lum.
Shoji parents talk raising Olympic volleyball players and watching the Games from afar
Tokyo Olympics
How to watch the Opening Ceremony for the Tokyo Olympic Games
Out of System talks Olympic Beach Volleyball
The boys of the Out of System Podcast talk beach volleyball ahead of Tokyo Olympics