‘Howzit’, Former KGMB sports anchor Neil Everett signs new contract with ESPN

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Neil Everett is staying with the worldwide leader in sports — ESPN announced today that they have re-signed former KGMB and KHNL sports director to a new contract.

Everett will continue to host the 7:00 pm HST Los Angeles edition of ESPN’s flagship show SportsCenter along with contributing to the 5:00 pm HST broadcast based out of Connecticut.

According to the press release, Everett “will contribute to other digital productions” from the network’s Los Angeles studios in addition to his SportsCenter duties.

Before his “Howzit” and “Quack!” catchphrases made national airwaves, Everett worked in Hawaii for 15 years before joining ESPN in 2000.

While in the islands, the Spokane, Washington native and University of Oregon graduate served as an assistant athletic director at Hawaii Pacific until he transitioned to his local sports broadcasting career.

Everett joins fellow Los Angeles co-hosts Stan Verrett and Ashley Brewer to resign with ESPN this year.

The terms of Everett’s contract has not been released.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.