HFD wraps up investigation into causes of two East Oahu house fires

Image of the Kailua fire on June 29.
Image of the Kailua fire on June 29.(HNN Viewer)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:58 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly a month after flames ripped through homes in Kailua and Waimanalo, the Honolulu Fire Department has wrapped up their investigations.

The first fire happened on June 18 around midnight at a home along kalanianaole Highway in Waimanalo.

HFD said the cause of that fire was undetermined. The single-family structure was severely damaged and the roof partially collapsed. HFD said the fire started in the living room.

Damage was estimated that $193,000. A nearby resident was treated for smoke inhalation.

The second fire ignited at the home along Kawailoa Road in Kailua on June 29. It was deemed accidental.

Investigators found the fire started in a bedroom, and was caused by a child playing with an open flame, HFD said.

No one was injured though the fire destroyed the home, causing $550,000 in damage.

In both cases, there were no smoke detectors inside the buildings.

