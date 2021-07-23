Hawaii’s Tri Bourne confirms arrival in Tokyo, shows off the opening ceremonies

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - USA Volleyball has confirmed that Taylor Crabb, a former Punahou graduate, tested positive for COVID-19 and will be sitting out of the much anticipated Tokyo Olympic games.

Replacing Crabb for the beach volleyball team is another Honolulu native — Tri Bourne.

Taking to social media, Bourne posted a video breaking down the days leading up to his arrival in Tokyo.

Bourne said he got the bittersweet call from Jake Gibb as he was driving through the desert of Las Vegas heading back to Los Angeles.

These last few days have surreal, “Just trying to comprehend the excitement of becoming an Olympian but also feeling for Taylor and understanding this is his spot,” said Bourne on an Instagram video.

Bourne describes the news as “devastating” explaining that Crabb is like a brother to him — his usual sand partner is also Taylor’s older brother, Trevor Crabb.

Since getting the call from Gibb, Bourne has arrived in Tokyo and is getting ready for the long awaited Opening Ceremonies.

Bourne gets fitted for the Opening Ceremonies. (@tribourne)

As Team USA prepares for the Opening Ceremony, Bourne snaps a selfie with indoor volleyball player and fellow Hawaii native — Kawika Shoji.

Tri Bourne takes a selfie with Kawika Shoji. (@tribourne)

Bourne also posted a picture throwing up a ‘shaka saying “Let the games begin!”

Bourne poses at the Opening Ceremony. (@tribourne)

Not making the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Bourne was locked in on 2024 but says “I don’t feel like I could be any more ready for this moment.”

Bourne holds much respect for new partner Jake Gibb and is honored to join the team.

Watch on NBC as Bourne and Gibb face Italy on July 25 at 3:00 a.m. HST.

