Hawaii’s Olympic athletes give social media followers an inside look at Opening Ceremony

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The highly-anticipated 2020 Tokyo Olympics have officially kicked off with the Opening Ceremony — and several Hawaii athletes were in attendance.

Hawaii has 11 athletes representing Team USA in this years Olympic games.

And there are four Hawaii residents competing for other countries — Taeyanna Adams for the Federated States of Micronesia, Tatiana Weston-Webb for Team Brazil, and Hugh Hogland and Mahina Maeda for Team Japan.

Several Hawaii athletes took to social media Friday to offer fans an inside look at the Opening Ceremony.

Kawika Shoji of USA men’s volleyball showed off the Team USA outfit he wore walking out of the tunnel.

Shoji also snapped a picture with Sue Bird, a four-time gold medalist for the women’s basketball team. Bird led Team USA out of the tunnel holding the American flag.

Also representing Team USA men’s volleyball is Oahu’s own Micah Christenson.

Christenson posted a picture throwing up shakas as fireworks shoot off in the background.

Christenson made sure to snap a quick selfie during the ceremony showing the high level of excitement.

Tri Bourne, of the USA beach volleyball team, gave fans a look into his wardrobe fitting in preparation for the big night.

As Team USA gathered in the tunnel, Bourne posed with indoor men’s volleyball player and another Hawaii native — Kawika Shoji.

Bourne also threw up a shaka after the ceremony in an Instagram post saying “Let the games begin!”

John John Florence posed alongside the other members of the USA surfing team — including Honolulu’s Carissa Moore.

Taeyanna Adams, training with Kona Aquatics, will be swimming for the Federated States of Micronesia.

During the opening ceremony, Adams had the opportunity to lead the team out carrying the FSM flag.

