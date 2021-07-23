Tributes
Hawaii reports 233 new COVID infections; total number of cases surpasses 40,000

Vaccine Image / Generic
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:55 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii saw 233 new COVID cases Friday amid an ongoing surge of infections that’s causing growing concern among state health officials.

Meanwhile, there were no additional fatalities reported Friday.

The death toll from the virus in the islands stands at 527.

Of the new cases Friday, 151 were on Oahu, 39 in Hawaii County, 13 on Maui and 12 on Kauai. There were also 18 residents diagnosed out-of-state.

The total number of cases in Hawaii since the start of the pandemic is 40,125.

Over the last 14 days, the state Health Department said there have been 1,634 new cases statewide.

Health Department spokesman Brooks Baehr said Thursday that the surge in cases ― attributed in part to the highly contagious delta variant ― “should be a wake-up call” to the unvaccinated.

“The delta variant has become the dominant strain in the state. It’s really time to go in and get vaccinated and be part of the solution,” he said, during a Zoom call with reporters.

As of Friday, 59.6% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated while 66.2% have gotten at least one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

Here’s daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

