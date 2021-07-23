Hawaii Island man charged with assaulting officers, harassing women in Kamuela

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police arrested and charged a Kamuela man accused of assaulting three police officers Monday night.

Authorities said Pieter Colson fought off officers who were trying to arrest him for allegedly threatening and harassing two women earlier that night in Kamuela.

Officials said the 37-year-old verbally threatened a 58-year-old woman in a residential subdivision near Kohala Mountain Road. He later drove off and began following and harassing an 18-year-old woman.

North Kohala patrol officers said they later located Colson and his vehicle at Kawaihae Harbor.

Police said when they attempted to arrest Colson, he resisted and assaulted the responding officers, fleeing on foot.

South Kohala patrol officers said they were able to locate and apprehend Colson the next day without incident.

Colson was charged with terroristic threatening, stalking, resisting arrest and three counts of assaulting a police officer.

Officials said Colson has since been released but has been ordered to undergo a mental health assessment.

A preliminary hearing is set for August 16.

