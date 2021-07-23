Forecast: Showers to increase over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will continue into the weekend, then ease slightly late Sunday into early next week.

Showers will continue to ride in on the trades, with the possibility of more showers early next week.

Clouds and leftover moisture from Tropical Cyclones Felicia and Guillermo are more likely to impact the the southern end of the state Friday night through the weekend. The remnants of once Tropical Cyclone Guillermo is forecast to move through the islands Sunday night and Monday, accompanied by a warm and humid air mass and a boost in showers.

Rough trade wind swell of 6 to 8 feet at 8 seconds will maintain east shore surf of 5 to 7 feet Friday, followed by a slow drop to seasonal average by Monday.

A long-period, south-southwest pulse will briefly bring south shore surf to near July average on Friday, then decline during the weekend.

No other significant swells are expected.

