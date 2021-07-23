First Lady Jill Biden to visit Honolulu on trip back from Tokyo

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - First Lady Jill Biden is stopping off in Honolulu this weekend after a short trip to Tokyo for the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games. Her trip to Hawaii is a continuation of the Biden Administration’s vaccine push as the concerning Delta variant rips through the country.

Hawaii’s COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise—the state is averaging 135 new cases per day, the highest number since the January surge.

The administration’s vaccine drive remains full steam ahead after the nation failed to meet the 70% vaccination goal set by the president. Hawaii has met that mark, with 73% of adults fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, roughly 60% of all Hawaiians, including children, are vaccinated.

As states across the country are seeing similar surges, President Joe Biden is calling the new spikes a pandemic for the unvaccinated. The First Lady will try to address the pockets of unvaccinated people in Honolulu as she visits a vaccination clinic at a local high school.

Meanwhile, in its effort to boost vaccination, Hawaii is offering the chance to win a range of prizes, including cash and vacation packages, to those who roll up their sleeves.

After her weekend in Hawaii, the First Lady will return to the White House.

