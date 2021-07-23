Tributes
Despite COVID surge, Blangiardi says he has no plans to bring back tougher restrictions

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:50 PM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite the recent surge in COVID cases, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said there are no plans to tighten restrictions on businesses and gatherings on Oahu.

“The recent numbers obviously are alarming and they’re alarming for the people getting sick. But with respect to trying to project we’re going to roll back, that’s not my intention,” the mayor said.

The state Health Department reported 146 new cases on Oahu and 243 new infections statewide Thursday. If the trend continues, some healthcare executives said the mayor and the governor may have no choice but to reinstate some restrictions.

“If these numbers continue at the rate they’re increasing and the trajectory at which they’re increasing they may not have any options,” said Hilton Raethel, CEO of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii.

But Dr. Janet Berreman, of the state Health Department, said that if more people get vaccinated there’s less chance the restrictions will return.

Right now, about 61% of Oahu’s population are fully vaccinated.

“None of us wants to go back to the restrictions we were in earlier during the last year and a half during the course of this pandemic,” she said.

“Unlike six or eight months ago, we have the tools ... to prevent any indication that we maybe we should consider going back to those restriction and the strongest of those tools is vaccination.”

