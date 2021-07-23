Brother of teen fatally shot by police pleads not guilty to robbery and assault

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Appearing in court virtually, the brother of the teen fatally shot by police pleaded not guilty Thursday to robbery and assault.

As a judge laid out the case against him, Maruo Sykap waved at the camera and mouthed “I Love You.”

Sykap — the older brother of Iremamber Sykap who was shot and killed by Honolulu police in April — is accused of first-degree robbery and second-degree assault, among other offenses.

The 21-year-old pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Authorities said Sykap allegedly robbed a man of his valuables at Old Stadium Park, and in another incident, allegedly assaulted a woman with a dangerous instrument in McCully.

He turned himself into sheriffs last week after more than two months on the run.

The judge set Sykap’s trial to begin the week of September 20.

His bail is set at $100,000.

