Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Brother of teen fatally shot by police pleads not guilty to robbery and assault

Maruo Sykap
Maruo Sykap(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:52 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Appearing in court virtually, the brother of the teen fatally shot by police pleaded not guilty Thursday to robbery and assault.

As a judge laid out the case against him, Maruo Sykap waved at the camera and mouthed “I Love You.”

Sykap — the older brother of Iremamber Sykap who was shot and killed by Honolulu police in April — is accused of first-degree robbery and second-degree assault, among other offenses.

The 21-year-old pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Authorities said Sykap allegedly robbed a man of his valuables at Old Stadium Park, and in another incident, allegedly assaulted a woman with a dangerous instrument in McCully.

He turned himself into sheriffs last week after more than two months on the run.

The judge set Sykap’s trial to begin the week of September 20.

His bail is set at $100,000.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii's Safe Travels program
Ige warns of action after posts surface of visitor ‘intentionally cheating’ Safe Travels program
FILE
Hawaii reports 243 new COVID cases, 3 additional fatalities; vaccination rate at 59.5%
Dr. Rudy Puana, right, stands with ex-Police Chief Louis Kealoha.
Prosecutors: To win a bet, Katherine Kealoha once put a line of cocaine on her husband’s HPD desk
Police responded to a barricade situation on Oahu's North Shore on Thursday.
Suspect who allegedly fired at police in custody following tense standoff in Pupukea
Multiple lanes of the H-1 were shut down as a woman was running away from police.
Woman runs on freeway during morning commute to evade police

Latest News

The spike in new COVID cases can no longer be blamed on July Fourth gatherings, but is more...
UH forecasting models show Hawaii COVID infections continuing to spike into fall
Honda dealership in Kahului
Amid shortage of new and used cars, many dealerships on Maui are sitting empty
With students returning to the classroom, DOH to publish new guidance amid case uptick
With students returning to school in August, many are concerned over health and safety...
With students returning to the classroom, DOH to publish new guidance amid case uptick