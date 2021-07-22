Tributes
Tri Bourne

Tri Bourne is set to compete for Team USA's beach volleyball men's team.
Tri Bourne is set to compete for Team USA's beach volleyball men's team.(Hawaii News Now)
By Colt Almodova and Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:12 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tri Bourne | Team USA
  • Sport: Men’s Beach Volleyball
  • Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii
  • Age: 32
  • High School: Academy of the Pacific (Maryknoll HS Volleyball)
Achievements:
  • 4th place finish at the 2019 World Championships (with partner Trevor Crabb)
  • 5th place finish at the 2015 World Championships (with partner John Hyden)
  • 2014 FIVB gold medalist at the Berlin Grand Slam
  • 2014 AVP Offensive Player of the Year
  • 2006 HHSAA Div. II Boys Volleyball Champion with Maryknoll High School
Fast facts:
  • This will be Bourne’s first Olympic Games. Bourne will be competing alongside Jake Gibb (replacing fellow Hawaii native Taylor Crabb who is out of the competition due to COVID-19).
  • Bourne’s usual partner on the sand is fellow Hawaii native Trevor Crabb, Taylor’s brother.
  • Bourne was an outside hitter for the USC’s indoor volleyball team
  • His parents, Peter and Katy, were both triathletes. That’s where he got his name.
  • During 2017 and 2018, Bourne became the voice of the AVP live stream while he was sidelined from competition due to his battle with an inflammatory muscle disease
  • Bourne is a co-host on the beach volleyball podcast “Sandcast.”

