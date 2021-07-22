Tri Bourne
Tri Bourne | Team USA
- Sport: Men’s Beach Volleyball
- Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Age: 32
- High School: Academy of the Pacific (Maryknoll HS Volleyball)
Achievements:
- 4th place finish at the 2019 World Championships (with partner Trevor Crabb)
- 5th place finish at the 2015 World Championships (with partner John Hyden)
- 2014 FIVB gold medalist at the Berlin Grand Slam
- 2014 AVP Offensive Player of the Year
- 2006 HHSAA Div. II Boys Volleyball Champion with Maryknoll High School
Fast facts:
- This will be Bourne’s first Olympic Games. Bourne will be competing alongside Jake Gibb (replacing fellow Hawaii native Taylor Crabb who is out of the competition due to COVID-19).
- Bourne’s usual partner on the sand is fellow Hawaii native Trevor Crabb, Taylor’s brother.
- Bourne was an outside hitter for the USC’s indoor volleyball team
- His parents, Peter and Katy, were both triathletes. That’s where he got his name.
- During 2017 and 2018, Bourne became the voice of the AVP live stream while he was sidelined from competition due to his battle with an inflammatory muscle disease
- Bourne is a co-host on the beach volleyball podcast “Sandcast.”
