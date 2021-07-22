Tri Bourne

5th place finish at the 2015 World Championships (with partner John Hyden)

4th place finish at the 2019 World Championships (with partner Trevor Crabb)

This will be Bourne’s first Olympic Games. Bourne will be competing alongside Jake Gibb (replacing fellow Hawaii native Taylor Crabb who is out of the competition due to COVID-19).

Bourne’s usual partner on the sand is fellow Hawaii native Trevor Crabb, Taylor’s brother.

Bourne was an outside hitter for the USC’s indoor volleyball team

His parents, Peter and Katy, were both triathletes. That’s where he got his name.

During 2017 and 2018, Bourne became the voice of the AVP live stream while he was sidelined from competition due to his battle with an inflammatory muscle disease