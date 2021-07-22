Out of System Podcast gives insight into 2020 Tokyo Olympic volleyball matches

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the 2020 Olympics get ready to begin, all eyes will be on the USA men’s volleyball team which features three local players on the roster.

Volleyball podcast “Out of System” — featuring UH standouts Joe and Gage Worsley, Punahou and UCLA grad Micah Ma’a — broke down the field of competition ahead of the opening rounds in Tokyo.

Joe broke down the roster for the United States men’s team, which features Hawaii’s own Micah Christensen and Kawika and Erik Shoji.

“It’s a good mixture of young talent and and experienced guys, a couple guys now are returning for a couple Olympics and then you have some first year guys.” Worsley said. “It’s a good mixture like I said, I think there’s a lot of potential for this team, they have a tough pool, but they’re ready to get started.”

Gage, who most recently won a National Championship with the University of Hawaii during a pandemic, says that the challenges of traversing COVID-19 protocol will bring the team closer together.

“They’re all going to be even closer together because I don’t know how exposure they’re getting with anyone else and other teams.” Worsley said. “So they’re going to be even more close-knit, the camaraderie is going to be super high and I think they’re just going to have a good time no matter what challenges come their way.”

Ma’a, who spent time overseas playing professionally laid out the impressive field of teams who are all vying for the podium.

“Brazil, I would say is probably the front-runner, they’ve been number one in the world, they just won the last tournament that consisted of all the teams there at the Olympics.” Ma’a said. “Then Russia and Poland, I would suggest are probably two and three along with the USA and Italy, those are the top-five teams you’re looking at, but there’s a lot of really good teams.”

The USA face France this Saturday to open Olympic competition — match set for 12:00 p.m. HST on NBCSN.

For more volleyball content, follow “Out of System” on their network of Social Media Platforms.

OUT OF SYSTEM

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.