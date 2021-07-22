Native Hawaiians on Molokai receive water allocation for homestead opportunities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Water Commission approved a permit Tuesday to allocate half a million gallons of water a day to new and existing homesteads on Molokai.

The permit request made by the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands was approved after a nearly 30-year legal battle.

In 1993, Hawaiian Home Lands applied to receive water from two wells, including Kualapuu Aquifer. That same year, Molokai Irrigation System, Molokai Ranch and the Maui Department of Water Supply filed competing applications for water from the aquifer.

Following the Water Commission’s decision, a homesteader on Molokai said the vote was a meaningful step in the right direction.

DHHL said the allocation of water will allow Molokai homesteads to protect traditional and customary rights.

Among their plans includes implementing community efforts to restore native species and vegetation as well as creating community areas such as classrooms.

The Water Commission said it will consider complete water use permit applications from Maui Department of Water Supply and Molokai Ranch at a future meeting.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.